Delicious vegan food in Vail Valley

There are now 9.7 million vegans in America – this figure has increased by 3000% in the last 15 years. Vegan dining has now hit the mainstream, and restaurants and cafes all over the country are now putting plant-based meals on their menu. It is also far easier to get common vegan ingredients, such as Quorn and tofu, as well as vegan meal kits that you can cook at home. Vail Valley has lots of restaurants, cafes and eateries that cater for people following a plant-based diet, so you can always have something delicious to eat, whatever the occasion.