Public Health

Increasing number of hospitals across U.S requiring COVID-19 vaccines for staff, how about locally?

By Veronica Barriga
FOX 11 and 41
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTRI-CITIES, WA – As COVID-19 rates continue to climb locally and across the nation an increasing number of hospitals are now requiring all employees to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus. According to American Medical Association about 96% of doctors in the U.S have gotten the...

Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
Educationhawaiipublicradio.org

Health Department: Public Schools Will Not Require Student COVID-19 Vaccinations

As more residents of Hawai‘i get the coronavirus vaccine, the focus is shifting to our keiki. State lawmakers and the state Department of Health conducted an informational briefing on Friday to discuss the possibilities of vaccinating younger populations. Acting State Epidemiologist Sarah Kemble explained how Pfizer and Moderna are conducting...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

New Jersey hospital system FIRES six senior health care workers who refused to get COVID-19 vaccines - as they announce plans to mandate shots for thousands of other employees

New Jersey's largest hospital system has fired six senior health care workers because they refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. RWJBarnabas Health, which boasts 11 acute-care hospitals across the Garden State, announced the news in a statement on Wednesday. Back in May, the private company mandated that all staff at...
Dane County, WIChannel 3000

Local doctors: All unvaccinated people will eventually get some form of COVID

MADISON, Wis.– Dane County doctors say it appears some people believe there are three choices when it comes to COVID: get vaccinated and protect yourself, don’t get vaccinated and live your life, or don’t get vaccinated, but live cautiously enough to avoid the virus. With the extremely contagious delta variant now the dominant strain in Dane County, local doctors say that third option is not a reality.
PharmaceuticalsObserver

How Long Does COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Last? New Study Raises Red Flags

It has been more than six months since the first FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the U.S. Many scientists expect coronavirus vaccination to eventually evolve into an annual requirement like flu shots. But with dangerous viral mutations complicating the ongoing pandemic, we may need a booster dose sooner than 12 months.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Almost 70% of Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Rates Would Be Higher If They Could Administer to Their Own Patients, New Survey Shows

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- With variants on the rise and the continued need for vaccinations, a new global survey of physicians finds that many doctors believe that they may be the key to boosting vaccination rates as they are an important source of information, comfort, and reassurance for COVID-19 vaccine-reluctant patients. In Sermo’s most recent COVID-19 Real Time Barometer survey, nearly 70% of physicians said that if they could administer the vaccine to reluctant patients themselves, they believe patients would feel more comfortable about getting vaccinated. Additionally, nearly half of physicians surveyed said that their ability to discuss the benefits of vaccination and answer patient’s questions during appointments could help increase patients’ willingness to get vaccinated.

