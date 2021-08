News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) ("Ballantyne Strong" or the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the pursuit of an initial public offering (IPO) of its Strong Entertainment business segment ("Strong Entertainment") through the offering of securities of Ballantyne Strong's newly-created, wholly-owned subsidiary, Strong Entertainment, Inc. For financial reporting purposes, Ballantyne Strong will continue to consolidate Strong Entertainment in its financial results.