Volunteer spirit
Amber Herbert, of Fostoria, works at the Seneca County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) tent at the 2021 Seneca County Fair last week. CERT is made up of volunteers who respond to area fires, accidents and provide other forms of community service. Volunteering for CERT also allows residents to be a part of the water rescue team. For more information and to learn about upcoming classes when they are added, visit Seneca County CERT's social media page.advertiser-tribune.com
