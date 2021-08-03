Flowers: Offense and controversy are necessary in a free society

Racism and bigotry in America are not going away any time soon unless we stop “pasting” it all over the airways all day, every day. This is not to say that those who unlawfully discriminate should not be held accountable in a court of law, because they certainly should be. What I am saying is this, and think about it in your own life — when you have been unfairly treated by someone and you keep replaying that incident over and over in your mind, it never stops bothering you? It only serves to increase the bitterness that is eating you up. It is like a festering wound that won’t heal. That is what the mainstream media is doing to us. Their motives are good, but the results are tearing the country further and further apart.