De Blasio Blasts Cuomo’s ‘Laughable’ Statement: His Slideshow Was ‘An Insult to These Women’
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Governor Andrew Cuomo is “past the point of no return” and “has to go” on Tuesday. A report from the New York Attorney General’s Office concluded that the governor sexually harassed 11 women. De Blasio has called on Cuomo to resign, and he told Wolf Blitzer it’s “disgusting” to read about the governor’s actions as laid out in that report.www.mediaite.com
