Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

De Blasio Blasts Cuomo’s ‘Laughable’ Statement: His Slideshow Was ‘An Insult to These Women’

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Governor Andrew Cuomo is “past the point of no return” and “has to go” on Tuesday. A report from the New York Attorney General’s Office concluded that the governor sexually harassed 11 women. De Blasio has called on Cuomo to resign, and he told Wolf Blitzer it’s “disgusting” to read about the governor’s actions as laid out in that report.

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insult#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
New York City, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Here’s the One Reason Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Can Not Survive

It's all over for Governor Andrew Cuomo and what a fall from grace. Last year at this time New York's Governor was enjoying approval ratings in the upper 70s and 80s. He was America's star governor during the pandemic. Ten-months ago he released a celebratory book touting defeat of COVID-19, even though the worst was yet to come in the winter. Now, the son of Mario is up against a wall after creepy allegations of sexual impropriety.
New York City, NYthelines.com

Andrew Cuomo Scandal: Odds To Remain New York Governor Collapse

With the results of the New York Attorney General’s investigation surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct, the question of Andrew Cuomo’s fate as Governor of New York has reemerged as a leading question. On PredictIt, the Andrew Cuomo scandal has spiked markets, with the current price on him still being in office by the end of the year at a measly 27 cents, given the declarative, open and shut way the report is worded.
New York City, NYNewsweek

Bill De Blasio Calls AG Harassment Report on N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo 'Very Troubling'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the New York attorney general's harassment report on Governor Andrew Cuomo is "very troubling." During a press briefing, de Blasio was asked about the recent report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James and in response he said that it represents behaviors that are "unacceptable. Unacceptable for anyone, let alone a public servant."
PoliticsMSNBC

Confronted with revelations, Cuomo runs out of Democratic friends

It was late morning yesterday when New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) unveiled the findings of a months-long investigation into harassment allegations surrounding Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). The conclusions were brutal: investigators determined that the governor sexually harassed 11 women, and Cuomo and his team retaliated against a former employee for coming forward.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

CNN’s Cuomo Brothers Headache Isn’t Going Away

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo opened his show Tuesday just as he may have any other night over the past 16 months. “We’re focused on COVID here,” he told viewers before turning to President Joe Biden’s handling of delta-fueled spikes. Only it wasn’t any other night in the news cycle for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy