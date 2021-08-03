Cancel
Springfield, MO

Springfield Historic City Hall looks to renovate interior after 45 years

By Tony Nguyen
Ozarks First.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo – Springfield’s Historic City Hall is beginning its process for new renovations of the interior of the 130-year-old building. The design will include a new fire stairwell and elevator capable of accommodating medical emergencies, new mechanical and electrical systems, information technology and security upgrades, new public restrooms, renovated office spaces, and Council Chambers.

