Springfield Historic City Hall looks to renovate interior after 45 years
SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Springfield’s Historic City Hall is beginning its process for new renovations of the interior of the 130-year-old building. The design will include a new fire stairwell and elevator capable of accommodating medical emergencies, new mechanical and electrical systems, information technology and security upgrades, new public restrooms, renovated office spaces, and Council Chambers.www.ozarksfirst.com
