Anti-aging and bioavailable source of curcumin
CURCUSHINE™ microcapsules is a highly bioavailable microencapsulated curcumin for the beauty-from-within market. The innovative delivery system transforms the curcumin into a highly bioavailable formulation using a completely natural encapsulant matrix that protects and embeds the curcumin. The increased bioavailability of CURCUSHINE™ microcapsules can be attributed to the superior solubility in water due to the small dimension of the particles. The high solubility characteristic also allows easy incorporation of the product into all varieties of nutricosmetics and beauty drinks.www.nutraingredients-usa.com
Comments / 0