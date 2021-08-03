Natty Reeves Serves Up Jazzy Single “Lilac” with Charlie Allen & Jackson Mathod

This year marks the 10th anniversary of DJ Craze’s best electronic dance music mix album called Electronic Fun. For those who don’t know, this electronic compilation was released in 2001 and has been a staple in online or communities ever since. One of the many reasons why this album is so popular is because it comes in a standard CD format with some bonus tracks included for purchase. However, there is also an option to purchase a download version of Electronic Fun, which you can quickly and easily acquire from many online retailers. I have always been a huge fan of Crane’s work, and when I heard he had done a download edition I was very interested.