Natty Reeves Serves Up Jazzy Single “Lilac” with Charlie Allen & Jackson Mathod
If you have been craving a savory, jazzy, jam for your musical palette, you’re going to thoroughly enjoy the delectable creations of Natty Reeves. The producer and instrumentalist from England is gearing up to drop his second album later this month, but is giving fans a taste of the offering via its latest single “Lilac”. Released last week on Deep Matter, he teams up with UK musicians Charlie Allen and Jackson Mathod to dish out seriously suave vibes on the song.thissongissick.com
