Our Editors’ Top Post-Pandemic Travel Goals

This past year has been one of dreaming—of thinking about all the things we want to do, rather than actually doing them. But this time spent in our own homes, cities, and bubbles has also given us an opportunity to pick up new passions and interests, creating a new slate of things to try as we make our way back out into the world. Many of us are also rethinking the ways in which we travel, and how we can be better stewards both of ourselves and the planet going forward. Here, a non-exhaustive list of all the travel goals our editors have set for themselves in the months and years to come.