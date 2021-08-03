Tuesday evening weather forecast

An abundance of moisture is present in our upper atmosphere. As a result, coverage of rain is expected to be widespread throughout our viewing area this afternoon. Rainfall can be heavy at times. Cloud coverage will keep our temperatures in check today; highs are expected to remain in the 80s. The probability of precipitation will decrease tomorrow as the frontal boundary over the gulf states weakens and exits north tomorrow evening, setting up for our typical summer-like thunderstorm pattern. Practice caution while on the road today as the roads will be wet, and remember always to wear a seatbelt.