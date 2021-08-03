Cancel
Environment

Tuesday evening weather forecast

fox26houston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be a normal August week with highs in the 90s, lows in the 70s and a slight chance for mainly afternoon showers. The tropics over by Africa are slightly active, but it is still quiet for the Gulf of Mexico and that's a nice thing.

Posted by
Lakeland Gazette

Weather 8/4/2021

An abundance of moisture is present in our upper atmosphere. As a result, coverage of rain is expected to be widespread throughout our viewing area this afternoon. Rainfall can be heavy at times. Cloud coverage will keep our temperatures in check today; highs are expected to remain in the 80s. The probability of precipitation will decrease tomorrow as the frontal boundary over the gulf states weakens and exits north tomorrow evening, setting up for our typical summer-like thunderstorm pattern. Practice caution while on the road today as the roads will be wet, and remember always to wear a seatbelt.
Gray, GA Posted by
Gray (GA) Weather Channel

Gray Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Thursday, August 5: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 6: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, August 7: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Rain chances increase Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. There are chances for rain showers Thursday morning, then a few T-storms are possible Thursday afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Hotter and more humid conditions will return for Friday through...
EnvironmentWYTV.com

Temperatures continue warming Thursday, a stray shower possible

A stray shower is possible through sunset this evening. Our risk for an isolated shower ends shortly after sunset with some scattered clouds early tonight. Any clouds in the area will clear out after midnight with another mostly clear overnight. Pockets of fog are possible with the greatest chance for fog being low-lying communities and river valleys. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60°.
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with only a small chance for a light isolated shower. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for eastbound travelers. Grab the shades and leave the umbrellas as today’s rain chance is hardly worthy, but not necessarily zero.
Enola, PA Posted by
Enola (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Enola

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Enola: Thursday, August 5: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 6: Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, August 7: Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;
Environmentyourcentralvalley.com

Wednesday Evening Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

We finally will feel average temperatures tomorrow. The cool down will be short-lived, however. Expect triple digits to return again this weekend. We have a consistent forecast for the Sierra. Expect sunshine for the next week with highs in the low 80s.
Environmentkptv.com

Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (8/4)

Wednesday, August 4th, 2:00 P.M. It’s another sunny, but hazy day across the Portland metro area. High temps will soar to the 90s this afternoon with hazy sunshine all day. Big changes hit tomorrow with more cloud cover to start the day and the chance for a few isolated showers. Most spots will remain dry. Expect temps to drop about 10 degrees, into the mid 80s.
Albany, GAWALB 10

Wetter weather returns Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy and mostly dry across SGA Wednesday. So far very little rain with chances remaining slim through the evening. Scattered showers tomorrow, otherwise rain chances rise Friday as an area of low pressure spins north from the Gulf. Lows hold in the low 70s and highs still slightly below average mid-upper 80s end out the week.
Posted by
Warrior (AL) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Warrior

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Warrior: Thursday, August 5: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 6: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms
Winnfield, LA Posted by
Winnfield (LA) Weather Channel

Winnfield Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winnfield: Thursday, August 5: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, August 6: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, August 7: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, August 8: Sunny
EnvironmentKCTV 5

FORECAST: Tracking isolated showers, thunderstorm for Thursday

Tracking isolated showers and a thunderstorm for your Thursday. Rainfall chances today are at 30%. We will see more cloud cover through this afternoon with highs near 86. The heat will quickly return into the 90s again by Friday into the weekend. We are also tracking the chance for storms late Saturday night into early Sunday. Some of these storms on Sunday could impact outdoor plans.
Environmentkiwaradio.com

Severe Weather Possible This Evening

Northwest Iowa — Scattered thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon and early this evening. A few storms may become strong to severe with the main threats of damaging winds and hail up to quarter size. Summer heat and humidity continue with periods of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. This...
Presque Isle, MEwagmtv.com

Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday morning everyone!. We are waking up to cloudy skies from a system that is currently over southern Maine. This system will hug the coast today, leading to on and off moderate rain for Southern and Central Aroostook. Northern Aroostook will stay dry with partly cloudy skies.
Environmentfoxlexington.com

Showers and storms a possibility

We continue to feature below normal temps as a few showers and storms increase. This action is coming at us from a big upper level low spinning on the region through the end of the week. Beyond this, temps look to surge for a bit into next week before another trough tries to take care of it.

