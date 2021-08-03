2022 Cadillac CT5, CT4 Production Pushed Back To October
Production of the 2022 Cadillac CT5 and 2022 Cadillac CT4 at the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly facility in Michigan has been pushed back to October 18th, GM Authority has learned. The latest production delay follows several previous delays stemming from the ongoing global microchip shortage. This latest delay is also related to the chip shortage, but also several other factors, including lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.gmauthority.com
