LEXINGTON (CBS) – From biking to boating, Massachusetts has a lot of offer in the summer, but not everyone gets to enjoy those typical adventures. That’s where the Lexington non-profit Waypoint Adventure comes in to makes sure everyone gets a chance to have fun. “We run adventure-education programs with youth and adults with disabilities,” co-founder Dan Minnich told WBZ-TV. He came up with the idea when he was a student at the University of New Hampshire, when his friends with disabilities didn’t get to experience the outdoor adventures he loved. We met with him as they led a group of students from the...