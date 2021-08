Long ago when my knees, ankles, and the rest of my body were in much better shape than they are now I used to jog along the Des Moines Creek Trail to the Water Treatment Plant and back, about three miles or so two or three times a week. When the weather was good in the mornings I often had the entire trail to myself. Occasionally a plane landing at Sea Tac Airport would fly over and shatter the sounds of the birds singing in the trees and the gentle rumble of Des Moines Creek, but otherwise it was almost always a very peaceful place for a short jog.