Karsten Warholm smashes 400m hurdles world record in one of greatest races in history

USA’s Rai Benjamin took silver and Alison dos Santos bronze. Once jaws had stopped plummeting after this 45.94sec symphony of destruction, the search for superlatives began. Michael Johnson, who knows a thing or two about destroying world records on the path to Olympic gold and glory, reckoned it was “one of the most impressive performances in the history of the sport”. Others hailed it as one of the greatest Olympic races of all time. Perhaps even the greatest of all time. If everyone sounded dizzy, that is because they were.