Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Karsten Warholm smashes 400m hurdles world record in one of greatest races in history

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA’s Rai Benjamin took silver and Alison dos Santos bronze. Once jaws had stopped plummeting after this 45.94sec symphony of destruction, the search for superlatives began. Michael Johnson, who knows a thing or two about destroying world records on the path to Olympic gold and glory, reckoned it was “one of the most impressive performances in the history of the sport”. Others hailed it as one of the greatest Olympic races of all time. Perhaps even the greatest of all time. If everyone sounded dizzy, that is because they were.

amp.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Moses
Person
Rai Benjamin
Person
David Rudisha
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Karsten Warholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Race#Track And Field#Sec#Norwegian#Nike#Mercedes#Mundo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
Related
NFLHollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
WorldThe Guardian

German modern pentathlon coach thrown out of Olympics for punching horse

A German modern pentathlon coach has been thrown out of the Tokyo Olympics for punching a horse during competition. Kim Raisner was trying to assist German athlete Annika Schleu as she battled to control Saint Boy ahead of her show jumping round in the women’s event on Friday. Athletes are given only 20 minutes to bond with an unfamiliar horse before their round and Schleu, who had been leading the field, was in tears as she came into the ring.
SportsPasadena Star-News

Allyson Felix sets another Olympic milestone with 11th medal, 7th gold

TOKYO—Allyson Felix became the most decorated female track and field athlete in Olympic history, winning her seventh gold medal, her 11th medal overall, with the U.S. 4×400 meter relay at Olympic Stadium Saturday night, the final day of track competition. Running the second leg in the U.S.’ 3 minute, 16.85...
SportsThe Guardian

Tom Daley takes 10m diving bronze and uses platform for LGBTQ+ awareness

Tom Daley took the bronze medal in the 10m platform dive on an afternoon of vertiginously high-grade competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. This was a thrilling final, perhaps the finest 10m dive competition ever staged, with gold and silver medals decided by the final dive of Tokyo 2020. With...
SportsRunnersWorld

Asher-Smith returns to Olympic track in 4x100m relay

Dina Asher-Smith made a triumphant return to the Olympic track today in the women’s 4x100m relay, helping Team GB to a win in the first heat. Asher-Smith ran the third leg, while Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Daryll Neita completed the winning quartet. The British team finished in 41.55, a new national record, ahead of the USA and Jamaica in second and third place respectively.
WorldThe Independent

Tokyo 2020: Holly Bradshaw wins bronze for Great Britain in pole vault final

Holly Bradshaw clinched bronze in the pole vault to make British Olympic history in Tokyo. The 29-year-old finished behind the USA’s Katie Nageotte and the ROC’s Anzhelika Sidorova to further boost Team GB in the Olympic Stadium following the return of Dina Asher-Smith. She is the first British athlete to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy