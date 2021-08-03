Cancel
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Karsten Warholm sets new 400m hurdles world record

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorway's Karsten Warholm had to utterly destroy the world record to hold off American Rai Benjamin and take gold in the men's 400m hurdles. Last month, Warholm broke Kevin Young's 29-year world mark with a time of 46.70 seconds but he blew his own record away with an astonishing 45.94 run. Benjamin pushed him all the way to take silver in 46.17, also half a second inside the old record.

Karsten Warholm
Rai Benjamin
#Race#American#Brazilian#Continental Records
Gold
Norway
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jake Wightman, Josh Kerr and Jake Heyward all advance to men’s 1,500m final at Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain’s Jake Wightman, Josh Kerr and Jake Heyward all advanced to the final of the men’s 1,500m at Tokyo 2020.It is the first time Team GB’s trio have advanced to the men’s 1,500m final since 1984.Wightman looked excellent to win the first semi-final in 3:33.48 ahead of the USA’s Cole Hocker and gold medal favourite from Kenya Timothy Cheruiyot.While the second semi-final was won in an Olympic record by Kenya’s Abel Kipsang in 3:31.65, with Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen (3:32.13) second and Kerr third (3:32.18).While Heyward (3:32.82) claimed a PB after making a late surge to take sixth and qualify as one of the two fastest athletes not inside the top five.Defending champion from Rio 2016 Matt Centrowitz exited, finishing ninth, despite a season’s best of 3:33.69. Read More Tokyo 2020 LIVE: Team GB win sailing gold as Ben Whittaker gets silverHow much do Olympic athletes win for gold, silver and bronze medals?Why is Russia banned from the Olympics and what is ROC?

