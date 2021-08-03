Unlimited Digital Access

Cancel
Motorsports

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR announced Tuesday an update to its COVID-19 event operations protocol at the racetrack. Starting this weekend at Watkins Glen International, face masks will be required indoors at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Indoor and enclosed areas include the media center, restrooms, the infield care center, race control and...

