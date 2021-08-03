Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

Talking Notre Dame QB Battle, Offensive Line Alignment, Tommy Rees

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago
In the latest segment with Sean Stires of WSBT we talk a lot about Notre Dame ahead of fall camp, which kicks off this weekend. During the show we talked about the Notre Dame offensive line, the Irish quarterback battle and takeaways from a recent interview with Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees.

1:51 - We kick things off by talking about what we'll be looking for early in training camp, with the focus on the offensive line and potential changes to the offense.

4:09 - We continue talking about the Notre Dame offensive line, and how we still don't know who will line up at all the positions, especially inside. We discuss how impactful Cain Madden would be to the offensive line if he's as good as advertised.

6:15 - Next we discuss the potential for Zeke Correll to battle at the guard position, and why that might be good for Correll and the rest of the line.

8:30 - The Notre Dame quarterbacks are up next, and we start the conversation by discussing how soon a starting quarterback must be named, and the difference between being named publicly and to the team.

10:57 - Tyler Buchner is the focus next, and we talk about getting him on the field and how to work his reps to allow him to battle for the starting job and then battling for a niche role.

13:04 - We talk a bit about Brendon Clark and whether or not he has a shot to get into the quarterback battle.

15:15 - We conclude things by talking about my recent interview with Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees and my takeaways from that discussion.

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

