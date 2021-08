The Notre Dame football team has a tough schedule in 2021, and if they want to return to the CFP, they will have to beat some elite teams to do so. Looking at the 2021 schedule for the Notre Dame football team, they have a chance to get off to a fast start this Fall. First, they have to go to Florida State to take on the Seminoles, and that is going to be in primetime, and the first real starting opportunities to a lot of players on this roster.