Karsten Warholm criticises super spikes as threat to track and field ‘credibility’

“It was probably the best race in Olympic history. I don’t even think Bolt’s 9.5 can beat that.”Rai Benjamin had just run the race of his life. He had smashed Karsten Warholm’s 400m hurdles world record of 46.70 sec in the midday heat of Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, entering uncharted waters in the history of athletics. But, incredibly, Warholm had gone faster. “I ran 46.1 and lost,” Benjamin said with a smile. “That’s the nature of the beast.”They dragged Brazil’s rising star Alison dos Santos to 46.72, a time that would have won gold in every Olympics in history but here,...