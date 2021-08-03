Karsten Warholm criticises super spikes as threat to track and field ‘credibility’
Olympic 400m hurdles champion does not wear super spikes. Warholm bemoans ‘trampoline’ effect of foam cushion. The new 400m hurdles Olympic champion Karsten Warholm has criticised Nike’s super spikes as “bullshit” – saying they act like trampolines and take away from the credibility of track and field. The Norwegian, who was speaking after winning gold in 45.94sec, a world record and a performance widely recognised as one of the greatest in history, said his great rival Rai Benjamin “ran on air”, adding: “He had those things in his shoes, which I hate.”amp.theguardian.com
