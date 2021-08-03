Cancel
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro Police Log: July 19-25, 2021

By Hillsboro Police Department
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

This week's calls include: a gift card con, stolen fish and an expensive bicycle theft.

Monday, July 19

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 1200 block of Northeast 51st Avenue. A man injured his ex-girlfriend with a knife and then was shot by her son. The man rammed into law enforcement while attempting to flee the scene.

Officers took a report of fraud at a residence in the 1300 block of Northeast Sunrise Lane. An elderly woman was scammed out of $2,000 following a gift card con.

Tuesday, July 20

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of Northeast Moday Way. A man left his keys inside the car overnight.

Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 2700 block of Northeast John Olsen Road.

Wednesday, July 21

Officers took a report of a theft at Petco, 2151 S.E. Tualatin Valley Hwy. Live fish and aquarium items were stolen.

Officers arrested a woman at Blue Jay's Restaurant & Bar, 446 S.W. Baseline St., after she caused a disturbance and threw a bottle of hand sanitizer at another person.

Thursday, July 22

Officers arrested a man on multiple outstanding felony warrants on Southeast 10th Avenue near Oak Street.

Officers took a report of theft at Lowe's Home Improvement, 1951 S.E. 24th Ave. A gas trimmer was stolen.

Friday, July 23

Officers arrested a man at a residence in the 1000 block of West Main Street after he slapped his girlfriend.

Officers arrested a man for DUII on Northeast Cornell Road near Brookwood Avenue after he was reported swerving all over road.

Saturday, July 24

Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft at Fred Meyer, 7355 N.E. Imbrie Drive. It was stolen from an employee's vehicle while they were at work.

Officers arrested a man for DUII on Southwest Oak Street near Southwest Adams Avenue.

Sunday, July 25

Officers took a report of an electric bicycle that was stolen from a shopper at Grocery Outlet, 354 S. First Ave. The bike was valued at over $3,500.

Officers took a report of a car prowl at Hondo Dog Park, 4499 N.E. Century Blvd. A vehicle's window was smashed out and a wallet stolen. A credit card inside the wallet was then used at the Fred Meyer on Northeast Imbrie Drive, resulting in over $2,000 in charges.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

