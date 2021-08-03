‘Diablo Immortal’ Pushed Back to 2022, New ‘Call of Duty’ Mobile Game in the Works

It’s been something of a rollercoaster ride getting an official Diablo game on mobile devices. The built-for-mobile Diablo Immortal was initially announced at BlizzCon in November of 2018, and it wouldn’t be until the same event the following year that we finally saw a trailer of it in action. News would again be scarce until more than a year later in December of 2020 when they kicked off a limited technical alpha test and revealed a ton of new details about the game. Since then things have been moving relatively fast, at least in terms of a new Blizzard game, and the alpha tests have been more frequent and expanding in reach during 2021. In May Blizzard seemed pretty confident that Diablo Immortal would be releasing sometime this year.