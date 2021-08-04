Cancel
Unique UNM Database of Deceased People Helps Improve Criminal Justice Outcomes

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first steps in pursuing justice in a homicide or missing person case is identifying the deceased person. A tool created by researchers at the University of New Mexico is making that process easier. The New Mexico Decedent Image Database includes 150 million images of whole-body CT scans. The database is the first of its kind in the nation. The scans help both forensic investigators and health care practitioners learn more about identifying unknown bodies, especially Indigenous people. Dr. Heather Edgar is a forensic anthropologist at the Office of the Medical Investigator and the creator of the database.

