Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Lindell Marie Brown

El Reno Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial service for Lindell Marie Brown will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Huber-Benson Funeral Home with Rev. Craig E. Johnson officiating. Lindell died July 21, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in…

www.elrenotribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huber Benson Funeral Home#Mercy Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Mary Lynn Helscher

Funeral services for 78-year-old Mary Lynn Helscher of Washington will be at 2p.m. Saturday, August 7th at the Kalona Mennonite Church. The service will be available via livestream at the Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home Facebook page. Private family burial will be at the Keota Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7p.m. Friday, August 6th at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m.
Narragansett, RIindependentri.com

Mary Quinn

Mary Quinn (Rougas), 91, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully at her home on July 28, 2021. She was the wife of the late Bernard H. Quinn. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Stamatiki (Sambatakos) Rougas. She was a graduate of the University of...
Ashland, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Mary Froiland

Mary Froiland, age 91, passed away peacefully at New Perspectives Senior Living in Mahtomedi, MN. She was born in Ashland, WI the daughter of Edward and Isabelle Johnson. Mary will be laid to rest on August 9, 2021. The service led by Pastor John Dudley will take place at 1:00 PM at Mount Hope cemetery in Ashland WI.
Anderson, TXNavasota Examiner

Evergreen Baptist VBS concludes

A couple’s shower was held Sunday afternoon, July 18, for Kendra England and Jose Smith at the Keith Community Center. Many friends and family members were present. A meal was served, and many gifts were given as well. The bride-to-be’s parents, Mark and Kimann England were present as well. A special guest was the bride’s brother, Andrew England, who is in the U.S. Army. The couple wed in Montgomery Saturday, July 24. Their honeymoon will be in Hawaii. Join me in wishing them many years of happiness together.
Religionavemariaradio.net

Mary sinless

I have been seeing a man who is catholic, I’m Protestant. He tells me the RC church believes Mary is sinless. Can I ask where the proof is? I have researched and found to no avail proof that the early Christians believed Mary was sinless. Catholic encyclopedia points out that John chrsysotom, who is a doctor of the church, believes Mary was a sinner. So did St. Basil. Origen calls her immaculate, and yet in another place says she sinned. Catholic encyclopedia did not leave me with much proof that they believed she was a sinner. St. Augustine who came up with the theory of original sin said Christ was the exception to the rule, so there goes the immaculate conception. Pretty much all the church fathers interpret luke 2:35 as the sword that pierced Mary’s heart being unbelief. Ex from Hilary of Poitiers: if this virgin, made capable of conceiving God, will encounter the severity of this judgment, who will dare to escape?”
ReligionThe Valley Reporter

Lenord Robinson

Poem for Lenord – sung to the tune of “Mrs. Robinson” by Simon and Garfunkel. We’d like our children to know a little bit about you before we go. Look around you all you see are sympathetic eyes. Stroll around the grounds and know that you are home. Whoa whoa,...
Forest, OHKenton Times

Obit Mary Brown

Services for Mary E. Brown, 94 will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Pastor Cynthia Morrison. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery. Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy