American International Group (NYSE: AIG) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2021 results on Thursday, August 5 (after the market closes). We expect AIG to report mixed results, with revenues beating expectations and earnings missing the mark. The insurance giant outperformed the consensus estimates in the first quarter of 2021, although its revenues were at the same level as the year-ago period. While the company reported a significant increase in its net investment income, it was offset by lower premiums and a decrease in the net realized capital gains on a year-on-year basis. That said, AIG did report improvement in its profitability figures in the quarter driven by lower expenses. We expect the same trend to drive the second-quarter results.