Rock Island Post #200 quartet experienced postseason success at Alleman
For four members of the Rock Island Legion baseball squad, their ongoing postseason run is conjuring memories of a similar experience two years ago. The quartet of second baseman/pitcher Zach Carpita, catcher Dom Ferrari, pitcher Collin Snyder and outfielder C.J. Terronez enjoyed a lengthy playoff run two years ago as members of the Alleman High School squad, a ride that ended at the IHSA Class 2A State Tournament.qctimes.com
Comments / 0