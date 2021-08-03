Cancel
Rock Island, IL

Rock Island Post #200 quartet experienced postseason success at Alleman

By TERRY DUCKETT
Quad-Cities Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor four members of the Rock Island Legion baseball squad, their ongoing postseason run is conjuring memories of a similar experience two years ago. The quartet of second baseman/pitcher Zach Carpita, catcher Dom Ferrari, pitcher Collin Snyder and outfielder C.J. Terronez enjoyed a lengthy playoff run two years ago as members of the Alleman High School squad, a ride that ended at the IHSA Class 2A State Tournament.

