CLEARWATER, Fla. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. The overall population of Medicare recipients will grow by 37% between 2020 and 2040 as the baby boom generation reaches retirement age.(1) In addition to increasing in size, says Dave Rich, CEO of Ensurem, Florida-based insurance technology and product distribution firm, the Medicare enrollee population’s age demographics will change significantly. Currently, he notes, just under 11% of Medicare enrollees are 85 or older (or non-baby boomers);(2) however, that number is projected to more than double, from 6.5 million in 2018 to 14.4 million in 2040—a fact with serious implications for the entire senior healthcare delivery system.(3) “As the Medicare enrollee population skews older,” says Rich, “the need for additional services will increase the complexity of an already very complex market.”