‘Wave Of Relief’: Why Some Businesses Now Require Proof Of COVID Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is announcing new guidelines when it comes to long-term care residential facilities for older adults and those with disabilities. The CDPHE tweeted about the new face mask requirements, regardless of COVID-19 vaccine status. Changes include: ➡️Requiring universal mask use for staff, visitors, and residents in residential care facilities regardless of vaccination status.➡️Requiring testing of fully vaccinated individuals who have had close contact with a COVID positive person. — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) August 4, 2021 The changes include requiring universal mask use for staff, visitors, and residents in residential care facilities regardless of vaccination status and requiring testing of fully vaccinated individuals who have had close contact with a COVID positive person. (credit: iStock/Getty) These changes come after the Centers for Disease Control recommended mask use for vaccinated individuals indoors in areas where cases are surging.