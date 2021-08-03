Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

‘Wave Of Relief’: Why Some Businesses Now Require Proof Of COVID Vaccine

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — New York City became the first major city in the U.S. to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym. With COVID on the rise here, will Chicago follow suit?. CBS 2...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#New York City#Restaurants#Wave Of Relief#Covid#Cbs 2#Chicagoans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Barron County, WInews-shield.com

Public Health advises all to wear masks as Delta variant leads to increase in infections

Because of new information on the Delta variant, the CDC has updated the guidance on wearing masks. The new guidance says that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks in places that are experiencing “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission. The map that shows these areas can be found at: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Public Healthcbs4indy.com

Who is protected by the latest CDC eviction moratorium?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new order temporarily halting evictions in certain areas of the country Tuesday. The new moratorium lasts until October 3 and focuses on areas with heightened levels of community transmission of COVID-19. Not everyone is protected by the latest order, however. Here is what you need to know about the eviction moratorium:
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Public Health Requires Face Masks For Residential Care Facilities

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is announcing new guidelines when it comes to long-term care residential facilities for older adults and those with disabilities. The CDPHE tweeted about the new face mask requirements, regardless of COVID-19 vaccine status. Changes include: ➡️Requiring universal mask use for staff, visitors, and residents in residential care facilities regardless of vaccination status.➡️Requiring testing of fully vaccinated individuals who have had close contact with a COVID positive person. — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) August 4, 2021 The changes include requiring universal mask use for staff, visitors, and residents in residential care facilities regardless of vaccination status and requiring testing of fully vaccinated individuals who have had close contact with a COVID positive person. (credit: iStock/Getty) These changes come after the Centers for Disease Control recommended mask use for vaccinated individuals indoors in areas where cases are surging.
New York City, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Governor Andrew Cuomo Encourages Businesses to Mandate Customers Be Vaccinated

Should private businesses start mandating vaccines for employees and their customers? New York Governor Andrew Cuomo thinks so. First, Governor Cuomo announced all state employees must get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting on Labor Day. MTA and Port Authority employees working in New York facilities have now been added to the list of people who will be required to get a shot or be tested.
New York City, NYbkreader.com

NYC Mayor: Proof of Vaccination Will Now Be Needed for Indoor Dining, Gyms and More

New York City residents wanting to eat inside at restaurants, work out in the gym or do a number of other indoor activities will now have to show proof of vaccination. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday the city would now require proof of vaccination for the indoor activities through either the city’s COVID safe app, the state’s Excelsior app, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper card issued at vaccination sites.
New York City, NYPosted by
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Cuomo Announces MTA and New York Port Authority Employees Will Be Required to Get Vaccinated For COVID-19 or Be Tested Weekly Starting Labor Day

9 Vaccination Sites to Open in Areas with High Concentrations of State Employees. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced today that MTA and Port Authority employees working in New York facilities will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly starting Labor Day. Employee-only vaccination sites that previously closed as usage dropped will be reopened while those that remained open will continue to operate. Nine new vaccination sites will open in locations with a high concentration of state employees to make getting vaccinated as convenient as possible for those who haven't been yet.
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

F.C. Mulls Vaccine Options As Delta Variant Surges

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields advised the F.C. City Council Monday night that he will recommend the City follow the lead of its much larger neighbor Fairfax County in terms of mitigation efforts to deter the Covid-19 virus, especially its more contagious and deadly Delta Variant that now constitutes over 90 percent of new infections in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy