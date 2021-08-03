An Obituary: John Bernard Snyer

Virginia ‘Ginny’ Wiley Packer passed away on July 25, 2021, just 17 days after David Packer, her husband of 34 years, died. A long-time resident, Mrs. Packer lived in Bedford during the late 1970s, returning to settle here permanently in 1987. A career in publishing, consulting, and communications led her to Pegasus Communications where the company’s Systems Thinker newsletter and annual Systems Thinking in Action conferences were highly regarded industry standards; she retired as CEO of the company. Locally, Mrs. Packer served on The Bedford Citizen’s board of directors since its inception. She participated in the Peace and Justice Committee at First Parish on Bedford Common, supporting Israeli/Palestinian reconciliation, and, along with her husband, hosted multiple American Friends Service Committee exchange students. Her lifelong interest in the arts led to a two-term appointment to the Bedford Cultural Council.