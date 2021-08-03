Cancel
An Obituary: John Bernard Snyer

By The Bedford Citizen
John Bernard Snyer passed away on July 30, 2021. A resident of Tyngsboro, Mr. Snyer graduated from Bedford High School in 1959 and served in the Bedford Police Department for 38 years. Visiting hours will take place from 3 to 7 pm on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Dolan...

