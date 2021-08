When longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020, people all over the world were saddened by the loss. After hosting the show for more than 30 years, it had become nearly impossible to even imagine Jeopardy! without him. However, as the old saying goes “the show must go on” and producers had to work quickly to find someone who could take over the job. Since Alex’s shoes are nearly impossible to fill, a decision was made to have 37 guest hosts rotate on the show. Although the list included some pretty impressive names, LeVar Burton was one that stood out to a lot of people.