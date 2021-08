CHICAGO (WAND) - Federal investigators are warning the use of fake vaccine cards is illegal ahead of Lollapalooza in Chicago. With America still in a pandemic, the rules for Lollapalooza in 2021 are different. Concert-goers are required to show a printed COVID-19 card copy, vaccine record or negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of going in to Lollapalooza. Should someone test positive for the virus in the 72-hour time frame, they will be allowed a refund by sending the order number and ticket information to info@lollapalooza.com.