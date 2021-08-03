Fire continues on Sunset Ridge near Mt. Baldy

A 20-acre growing brush fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near Sunset Ridge, which is located near the Glendora Ridge Road, located at the west end of Baldy Village. Called the Antonio Fire, the fire was initially started by a car fire, but so far has remained small given the location. The good news is aerial drops have been effective in limiting the spread. The smoke can clearly be seen from Claremont and is moving northwest. Mt Baldy Road has been closed and motorists will be turned around well before reaching the Village. There are some concerns hikers may be near the location of the fire. We will have more info as news develops. COURIER photo/Matt Weinberger.