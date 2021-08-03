Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden announces new CDC eviction limits

By Georgia Kromrei
Housing Wire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn spite of a recent Supreme Court ruling, the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday issued new limits on evictions for non-payment of rent or mortgage through October 3, 2021. The measure is virtually certain to be met with legal challenges. The eviction limits will apply in counties experiencing “substantial...

www.housingwire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Supreme Court#Senate#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
HomelessCNET

Biden extends eviction ban. What renters need to know about new 60-day order from the CDC

Days after the federal block on evictions expired on July 31, President Joe Biden's administration issued a new order on Tuesday temporarily extending the moratorium for 60 days. The new order is designed to "target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued the order.
HealthPeople

CDC Announces New, More Targeted Version Of Eviction Ban Through October

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it had issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until Oct. 3, in the wake of a previous moratorium expiring over the weekend. The new moratorium, which will ban landlords from evicting tenants in only some parts of the country, came...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

AOC hits out at Biden over eviction moratorium as police ban her from lying down in overnight Capitol protest

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not taking the end of the eviction moratorium lying down, literally. The New York Democrat is one of many progressive House Democrats who is protesting the lapse in the eviction moratorium, alongside Reps Cori Bush of Missouri, Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones of New York, among others. Ms Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent that Capitol Police said she and others are not allowed to formally lie down, so they have to stay sitting up.“Yeah, I mean I have a little meditation cushion I’ve been sitting on and some of us are just cycling in and out, giving...
Presidential ElectionValueWalk

Biden – Stop Pleading And Start Acting, Responsibly

Biden – Stop Pleading and Start Acting, Responsibly On Requiring Employees Of Private Businesses To Be Vaccinated; Must Act to Prevent States From Letting Their Citizen Die of COVID. This Tiger grand-cub was flat during Q2 but is ready for the return of volatility. Tiger Legatus Master Fund was up...
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Biden’s Rescue Act Targets Americans’ Freedoms

Since the 1800s, surly Americans have derided politicians for spending tax dollars “like drunken sailors.” Until recently, that was considered a grave character fault. But Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act shows that inebriated spending is now the path to national salvation. It was a common saying in America in...
U.S. PoliticsSlate

CDC Unveils New Eviction Moratorium, but Biden Warns it May Not Survive Legal Challenges

Facing lots of friendly fire from angry progressives, the White House decided to change course. After days of the Biden administration saying it couldn’t do anything to save the eviction moratorium that lapsed over the weekend, it changed its mind Tuesday as activists and Democratic lawmakers increased pressure on the White House to act. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a new two-month, more limited moratorium on Tuesday at a time when the Delta variant is quickly spreading across much of the country. The ban would temporarily stop evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions, meaning it would cover around 90 percent of Americans who are renters, according to the White House. In justifying the measure the CDC said the new moratorium was needed because “the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy