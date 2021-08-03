Cancel
Financial Reports

Manitex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Alexander Soule
New Haven Register
 1 day ago

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) _ Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Bridgeview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents...

