Season 4 of The Chi is still on the air, and fans are already asking for season 5. The Chi (pronounced The Shy) is a television drama series from the United States. The plot and characters of the show have captivated the viewers since the beginning. New episodes from season 4 are now airing on the show. Fans of the show, on the other hand, are eagerly anticipating the show’s future. The Chi fans, in particular, want to know if the show will be revived for a fifth season. So, to clear up any misunderstandings, we’ve compiled a list of all the things you need to know about season 5 of The Chi.