Bedford, MA

COVID Rates Rising – Updated Advisory on Face Coverings

By The Bedford Citizen
 1 day ago
Since the beginning of July, the Bedford Health Department has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health notified us of 23 new cases in July. Of these cases about a quarter were identified as breakthrough cases, individuals who are FULLY vaccinated and the rest were in unvaccinated cases. While this number of cases may not seem concerning, this represents a troubling trend as infection rates increase, especially with the rise of the Delta Variant comprising the majority of new infections in the United States.

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Bedford, MA
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
