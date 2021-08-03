COVID Rates Rising – Updated Advisory on Face Coverings

Since the beginning of July, the Bedford Health Department has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health notified us of 23 new cases in July. Of these cases about a quarter were identified as breakthrough cases, individuals who are FULLY vaccinated and the rest were in unvaccinated cases. While this number of cases may not seem concerning, this represents a troubling trend as infection rates increase, especially with the rise of the Delta Variant comprising the majority of new infections in the United States.