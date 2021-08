We are in the midst of a flag shortage, and two national flag companies have provided the details. In sizes of 4’ by 6’ and larger, remakes of our first 13-Star U.S. Flag are no longer available. Also, both companies sold their entire stock of Five - Seal (branches of military services) U. S. Armed Forces Flags. Although the new Six - Seal Armed Forces Flag (with the new U.S. Space Force Seal) are about to be authorized, their manufacturers have announced that they will not be making them.