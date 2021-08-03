Cancel
Cameron County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron, Hidalgo by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Cameron County in deep south Texas Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, Mercedes, La Feria, Progreso, Santa Rosa, Santa Maria, Mercedes Junior High School, Ruben Hinojosa Elementary School, Mercedes Police Department, Taylor Elementary School, Mercedes Memorial Library, Mercedes High School, La Feria High School, Ratamosa, La Feria Public Library, La Feria Police Department, La Feria North, Llano Grande Country Club, South Texas High School For Health Professions and Indian Hills. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

