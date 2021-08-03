Flash Flood Warning issued for Pueblo by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 17:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pueblo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTY At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that earlier thunderstorms produced 1 to 2 inches of rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Light to moderate rain is expected to continue into early evening. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pueblo Depot. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
