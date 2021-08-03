Residents, Springfield business react to mayor's call for masking, COVID-19 vaccination
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s word from the city of Springfield that masks will be mandatory for students, teachers, and staff when the school year begins later this month. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is also strongly recommending anyone in the city who is not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public and get the vaccine as soon as possible. All of this is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.www.westernmassnews.com
Comments / 4