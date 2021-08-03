Joe Ward Dominant, Easily Out-Points Tory Williams On Triller Fight Club Card

‘The Golden Boy’, Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya of East Los Angeles, CA will face former UFC Superstar, Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, September 11 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA and broadcast globally on FITE.TV, and through all leading Cable, Satellite and Telco Providers in the U.S. and Canada via iNDemand, it was announced today by Triller Fight Club. The event will be a professional boxing bout, not an exhibition, testing the fighting skills and will of these two greats in combat sports history, competing in the light heavyweight division in a scheduled eight-round bout.