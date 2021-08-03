Cancel
Combat Sports

Joe Ward Dominant, Easily Out-Points Tory Williams On Triller Fight Club Card

By Keith Idec
Boxing Scene
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Joe Ward made a triumphant return Tuesday night to the site where he sustained a devastating injury that once derailed his career. The Irish light heavyweight prospect’s power and accuracy were too much for previously undefeated Tory Williams in their six-round bout on Triller Fight Club’s card at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Judges John Basile, Bernard Bruni and John Poturaj each scored all six rounds for Ward, who won by the same score, 60-54, on their cards.

