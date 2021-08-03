American Horror Story: Double Feature Teaser Washes Something Ashore
It's hard to believe but it's true. AHS fans are only three weeks away from American Horror Story: Double Feature, with "Part One" set to hit screens on August 25 (with FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories doing a great job filling the void). To coincide with the news that this month is a celebration of all things AHS, Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's long-running horror anthology has released a new teaser that continues to play up the aliens and sirens-mermaids connection. And once again, it does seem like the aliens end up on the losing side of things.bleedingcool.com
