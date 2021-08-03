Cancel
NBA

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed Set to Play in NBA Summer League

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Philadelphia 76ers youngsters didn't have an opportunity to compete in the annual NBA Summer League. Therefore, first-year players had to go straight into training camp before the season started.

Now that things are slowly but surely getting back on track to normalcy, the NBA managed to bring the Summer League back this year. The Sixers will begin their Summer League schedule next week with their first game scheduled for August 9, 2021, against the Dallas Mavericks.

For the last week or so, the Sixers knew what their Summer League schedule looked like, but the roster wasn't put together just yet. Now that the 2021 NBA Draft is officially on the books, the 76ers have finalized the roster.

Sixers' Summer League Roster

  1. Tyrese Maxey
  2. Filip Petrusev
  3. Isaiah Joe
  4. Rayjon Tucker
  5. Jaden Springer
  6. Lamar Peters
  7. Braxton Kelly
  8. Aaron Henry
  9. Charles Bassey
  10. Frank Mason III
  11. Charles Matthews
  12. Daishen Nix
  13. Mitch Ballock
  14. Paul Reed

The biggest question mark for the Sixers heading into the Summer League was the playing status of the soon-to-be second-year guard, Tyrese Maxey. Considering Maxey carved out a role for himself in Philly's primary rotation at times throughout last year, it was unclear if he would play or not this summer.

The extra experience should be quite beneficial for the former Kentucky standout. Other notable names from last season include Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed. Although they got limited playing time on the main roster, Reed and Joe both spent time with the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League bubble last season. Considering the success guys like Reed, Joe, and Rayjon Tucker had with the Coats, Philly's Summer League team should surely be fun to watch.

Especially because Philly's three new draft picks will be involved too. As expected Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey will get their first taste of NBA action next week. So will the Serbian big man Filip Petrusev, who is expected to be stashed away overseas when the NBA regular season begins this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

