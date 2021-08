DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Police Department reports that one teenager is dead and another is injured after a hit and run incident. According to Dalhart Police, at around 3:45 a.m. on August 4, two teenagers were in the roadway of the 1300 block E. 1st street when a red or maroon SUV; possibly a Ford Expedition, Ford Explorer, or Chevrolet Tahoe, going east hit both teenagers.