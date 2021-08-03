Cancel
Politics

Missouri governor pardons Mark and Patricia McCloskey

By Jeremy Beaman
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

M issouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

The husband and wife, who gained national attention in the summer of 2020 after brandishing firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their St. Louis home, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in June over the incident.

Video of the encounter showed Mark manning an AR-15 and Patricia holding a handgun to confront the protesters whom they said threatened their lives.

“[They said] that they were going to kill us,” Patricia McCloskey said in July 2020. “They were going to come in there. They were going to burn down the house."

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to fourth-degree misdemeanor assault and was ordered to pay a $750 fine, while Patricia pleaded guilty to second-degree misdemeanor harassment. She was ordered to pay $2,000.

The legal process was not without controversy, as Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who charged the couple, was removed from her prosecutorial role after a judge ruled she would initiate the prosecution "for political purposes.”

The two St. Louis-area attorneys quickly became icons on the Right after the initial viral encounter, appearing at the 2020 Republican National Convention to warn viewers, "What you saw happened to us could just as easily happen to any of you."

The McCloskeys have frequented headlines ever since. Mark McCloskey announced a campaign for the Senate to fill retiring Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.

