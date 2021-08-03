Cancel
San Andreas, CA

Adorable Kittens in Need of Loving Homes!

By News Desk
Pine Tree
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Andreas, CA… This time of year, volunteers often take it upon themselves to foster kittens for which there may not be a space at our county shelter. The reality is our facility is inadequate for the geographic size of our county and many pet owners do not choose to be responsible and spay or neuter. These kittens and their momma are healthy, up to date on routine vaccinations and will be altered before going home with you. All will be available mid-August.

