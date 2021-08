When you think of Alabama, you probably don't think of the dangerous animals that live there. Alabama is known for college football, southern hospitality, and great southern food. 'Sweet Home Alabama' is probably already on your mind. It is a state filled with lots of activities. However, what will you do if we tell you that Alabama is also home to an array of deadly animals? Several creepy things inhabit Alabama, including alligators, snakes, spiders, and many more! We will examine the deadliest animals in Alabama and why you should avoid them.