Britain’s new quarantine rules for travellers from France are “excessive” and “unscientific”, according to France’s Europe minister Clément Beaune. Under the new rules, even fully vaccinated UK residents returning from France must isolate for 10 days, with officials saying the measure is designed to counter the spread of the Beta variant, first discovered in South Africa. But the Beta variant is only dominant on the French island of La Réunion in the Indian Ocean, 6,000 miles away, and accounts for just 5 to 10 per cent of cases on mainland France.