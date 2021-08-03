Cancel
MLB

'I'm not missing out on this game': Iowans pay top dollar for MLB's 'Field of Dreams' game tickets

Hawk Eye
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHolly Madorin was chatting with co-workers on Microsoft Teams on Monday afternoon when she began to get worried. Madorin, who works in training and development for a financial company, kept seeing people in the chat talk about how they did not win the lottery for next week's Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. It's the first official Major League Baseball game in Iowa history and will be played next to the site of the iconic 1989 sports fantasy film.

www.thehawkeye.com

