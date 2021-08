"I'm a magician. I make things disappear…" An international trailer has debuted for the New Zealand film titled Coming Home in the Dark, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film has been praised as a "nihilistic morality thriller" and "nail-biting" tale of a family on a road-trip gone awry. A school teacher is forced to confront a brutal act from his past when a pair of ruthless drifters takes him and his family on a nightmare road-trip. Coming Home in the Dark stars Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, and Matthias Luafut. From the looks of it, this is a very intense thriller that gets into some very dark places once it gets going. There are a lot of good films coming out of New Zealand recently and all horror fans should keep their eye on this one. Get a first look at the film below.